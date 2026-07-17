Highlights from the issue

In a world where the weather is turning against us, we need to invent a new model of growth, not reinvent the old one
The “Super” El Nino seems to weaken the 2026 southwest monsoon, leaving 315 districts of India at risk of drought, the July deluge notwithstanding
The Supreme Court has made safe footpaths a fundamental right, and authorities must now be held accountable to turn that constitutional promise into reality
More than 20 tributaries of the Ganga and the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh have been officially recorded as drains in irrigation and revenue records of the state
Tens of millions of Indians have returned to farming—a phenomenon not seen since colonial times. Why is this happening?
Development economist Santosh Mehrotra on his latest book and the failure of Indian employment models
Though fuel crops are displacing food crops across India, progress on sustainable ethanol, produced from agricultural waste, has been slow
Indian generics industry faces a critical vulnerability to raw material imports from China, hampering its next-level growth
Companies that follow BluSmart must get their financial and governance structures right
On June 24, Venezuela experienced two major earthquakes in a span of just 39 seconds, killing 1,719 people and affecting 55,000 others. Read Down To Earth's exclusive analysis about the exact nature and frequency of these quakes
Discovery of a new subterranean fish in Assam reveals how unique underground species stay hidden, even as human activities threaten their survival
Though parts of India saw heavy rain in July, the country must still be prepared for a drought this year