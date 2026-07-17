Highlights from the issue

Highlights from the issue

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Sunita Narain's Desk: The economics of survival

The economics of survival
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

In a world where the weather is turning against us, we need to invent a new model of growth, not reinvent the old one

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Digest: Dry days ahead

Rainfall deficits across key rain-fed regions, from Nagaland to Maharashtra, are pushing more land into drought and leaving millions of farmers exposed with few irrigation buffers.
Rainfall deficits across key rain-fed regions, from Nagaland to Maharashtra, are pushing more land into drought and leaving millions of farmers exposed with few irrigation buffers.File photo: CSE

The “Super” El Nino seems to weaken the 2026 southwest monsoon, leaving 315 districts of India at risk of drought, the July deluge notwithstanding

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Special report: Reclaim the footpath

Reclaim the footpath
Existing legal provisions have failed to prevent the systematic surrender of pedestrian spaces to vehicular carriageways and parkingPhotographs: Vikas Choudhary /CSE

The Supreme Court has made safe footpaths a fundamental right, and authorities must now be held accountable to turn that constitutional promise into reality

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Special report: Existential crisis

Existential crisis
A unit of Balrampur Chini Mills that discharges into the Suav river of BalrampurPhotographs: Vikas Choudhary / CSE

More than 20 tributaries of the Ganga and the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh have been officially recorded as drains in irrigation and revenue records of the state

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Cover Story: Back to crisis again

Back to crisis again
All photos: Raju Sajwan/CSE

Tens of millions of Indians have returned to farming—a phenomenon not seen since colonial times. Why is this happening?

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“Return of so many people to farming is a failure of labour market”

“Return of so many people to farming is a failure of labour market”

Development economist Santosh Mehrotra on his latest book and the failure of Indian employment models

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Special report: Fields of fuel

Fields of fuel
India currently produces first-generation ethanol using rice, sugarcane and maize as feedstocks. The crops are procured from different sources

Though fuel crops are displacing food crops across India, progress on sustainable ethanol, produced from agricultural waste, has been slow

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Patently absurd: India has a huge drug dependency problem

India has a huge drug dependency problem
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

Indian generics industry faces a critical vulnerability to raw material imports from China, hampering its next-level growth

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Column: What BluSmart got wrong—and right

What BluSmart got wrong—and right
Illustrations: Yogendra Anand /CSE

Companies that follow BluSmart must get their financial and governance structures right

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Factsheet: Dual shocks in Venezuela

Dual shocks
Rescue efforts in VenezuelaPhoto Courtesy: @jagan_chapagain/X

On June 24, Venezuela experienced two major earthquakes in a span of just 39 seconds, killing 1,719 people and affecting 55,000 others. Read Down To Earth's exclusive analysis about the exact nature and frequency of these quakes

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Life and Nature: A dance in the dark

A dance in the dark
Gitchak nakana, the first subterranean fish found in Assam, is a miniature, aquifer-dwelling fish that lacks eyes and a skull roof Photograph: Yumnam Lokeshwor)

Discovery of a new subterranean fish in Assam reveals how unique underground species stay hidden, even as human activities threaten their survival

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Civil Lines: Are we drought proof?

Are we drought proof?
iStock photo for representation

Though parts of India saw heavy rain in July, the country must still be prepared for a drought this year

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