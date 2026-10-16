Highlights from the issue

Highlights from the issue

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Sunita Narain's Desk: Pollution control needs action

Illustartion: Yogendra Anand

Graded Response was an emergency action; not a substitute for action to reduce air pollution. Today it has become an excuse not to act

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Cover story: Intimate takeover

Illustrations: Yogendra Anand / CSE with AI assistance

By all indications, rainfall in India is no longer being driven primarily by the monsoon winds, but by low-pressure systems that persist for longer. More of these systems are intensifying into depressions and, in some cases, cyclonic
storms, bringing heavier and more destructive bursts of rain

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Special report: Haunted trails

Vikas Choudhary / CSE

Decades after industrial dumping began, chromium continues to poison water, soil and lives across Uttar Pradesh villages

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Appraisal: Disrupted rhythms 

(Photograph: Joginder Chand)

How climate change has adversely affected the pastoral-nomadic way of life across the Himalayas

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Special report: Writing on the wall

(Photograph: Kamlesh Madurwar)

Efforts to make Gadchiroli a hub of mining and steel industry could have serious environmental and health costs

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Special report: Here’s the catch

Kavitha Yarlagadda

Warming seas, changing freshwater flows and rising costs leave fishers struggling

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Special report: Solar enters the farm

How solar is helping communities in rural Odisha cope with energy poverty
Puja Das / CSE

Renewable energy is helping farmers irrigate fields and women’s groups process more produce in rural Odisha

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First take: Food warfare

Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

Food is not just a victim of wars and conflicts. As ongoing crises show, it is being used as a weapon

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Interview: ‘State of one planetary boundary critical in India, South Asia’

Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

Climate scientist Levke Caesar on the latest “Planetary Health Check” report and the state of the world's nine planetary boundaries

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Opinion: Beyond the doctor’s visit

On average, nearly nine in 10 women at the district level in India receive minimum quality antenatal care, shows analysis of district-level aggregated indicators derived from National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21)
On average, nearly nine in 10 women at the district level in India receive minimum quality antenatal care, shows analysis of district-level aggregated indicators derived from National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21)(Photograph: Vikas Choudhary / CSE)

Why where a woman lives still shapes the quality of maternal care in India

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Food: Out of the wild

Taradi tuber usually grows in shady forest habitats at elevations of 600-1,000 metres
Taradi tuber usually grows in shady forest habitats at elevations of 600-1,000 metres (Photograph: Vipan Guleria)

Scientists in Himachal Pradesh develop ways to cultivate and easily harvest a forest delicacy

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Patently Absurd: India’s innovation quagmire 

Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

While government goads the reluctant corporate sector to hike R&D investments, its own flagship scheme to boost innovation is faltering

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Civil Lines: Escape from pandemic’s grip

The long-term effects of COVID-19 continue to inflict millions, adding to the morbidity levels
The long-term effects of COVID-19 continue to inflict millions, adding to the morbidity levelsiStock

The world is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic’s health burden, but it may not be an easy escape

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covid-19
Solar Energy
Mining
Air Pollution
pastoralism
Fisherfolk
Ganga pollution
planetary boundaries
low pressure systems
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