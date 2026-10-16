Highlights from the issue

Graded Response was an emergency action; not a substitute for action to reduce air pollution. Today it has become an excuse not to act
By all indications, rainfall in India is no longer being driven primarily by the monsoon winds, but by low-pressure systems that persist for longer. More of these systems are intensifying into depressions and, in some cases, cyclonic
storms, bringing heavier and more destructive bursts of rain
Decades after industrial dumping began, chromium continues to poison water, soil and lives across Uttar Pradesh villages
How climate change has adversely affected the pastoral-nomadic way of life across the Himalayas
Efforts to make Gadchiroli a hub of mining and steel industry could have serious environmental and health costs
Warming seas, changing freshwater flows and rising costs leave fishers struggling
Renewable energy is helping farmers irrigate fields and women’s groups process more produce in rural Odisha
Food is not just a victim of wars and conflicts. As ongoing crises show, it is being used as a weapon
Climate scientist Levke Caesar on the latest “Planetary Health Check” report and the state of the world's nine planetary boundaries
Why where a woman lives still shapes the quality of maternal care in India
Scientists in Himachal Pradesh develop ways to cultivate and easily harvest a forest delicacy
While government goads the reluctant corporate sector to hike R&D investments, its own flagship scheme to boost innovation is faltering
The world is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic’s health burden, but it may not be an easy escape