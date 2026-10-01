Highlights from the issue

We need ways to monitor the biological health of soil so that we do not discount the wealth beneath our feet
India’s energy transition is no longer just about adding renewable capacity at a record pace. It now hinges on storage—the ability to capture intermittent renewable power and dispatch it when needed. How prepared is India for this next phase?
Widespread landslides in Longleng and Mon districts on the same day have revived fears that parts of Nagaland could face prolonged ground instability
Decisions on a global drought framework remain stalled even as impacts of the disaster on land and communities rise
Acute water shortage in dry and arid districts of Gujarat raises questions about the functionality of water harvesting structures built over the years
Rodents introduced by a landfill are forcing saffron farmers in Pulwama’s Pampore tehsil to give up growing the prized crop
Regenerative agriculture seems to be a win-win opportunity for smallholder farmers in the context of climate emergency and a declining farm sector
A remote Odisha village’s tryst with decentralised renewable energy systems shows installation of infrastructure may not translate into energy access
Europe, like Africa and other regions, is turning its back on Windows and seeking data sovereignty as distrust of the US grows
The speed of AI development raises serious concerns on consciousness and whether machines can ever gain it
While construction of rainwater harvesting ponds on farmlands has boosted agrarian incomes in Dewas, benefits remain out of reach for those without land
Weaving aak fibre is an indigenous tradition struggling to survive, but can be a major source of livelihood for desert communities
Rapidly changing floods outpace early warning systems in Hindu Kush Himalayas. Incorporating indigenous knowledge can narrow the gap
India’s leachate problem needs modern, integrated treatment solutions that
cover its whole life cycle
Based on archival and field research in the realm of environmental humanities, the book India’s Forests points to the continuities in the ways forests have been used, governed and preserved over time