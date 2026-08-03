Highlights from the issue

Highlights from the issue

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Sunita Narain's Desk: Inclusion is sustainability

Inclusion is sustainability
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

We cannot neuter politics of access, justice and rights, and hope to fix environment or indeed development

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Civil Lines: No good day for a night

No good day for a night
Znamya-2, which was deployed as part of a series of orbital space mirror experiments in the 1990s by Russia.Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Reflect Orbital's on-demand sunlight business will have impacts on environment, including human health, wildlife and agriculture, and astronomy

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First take: Cancer's unequal burden

Cancer’s unequal burden
Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

As the world celebrates Elon Musk’s trillion-dollar feat as a sign of success of the growth model, some ask why has poverty remained so persistent

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Special report: Easy to displace

People affected by Ken-Betwa river linking project postpone protest after administration’s assurance
Protesters express anger by staging symbolic hangings during the protest, which lasted from April 5 to 16. Photo: Amit Bhatnagar

The Ken-Betwa river linking project has become synonymous with environmental destruction and forcible relocation of thousands of tribal people

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Interview: The project will have severe consequences, says Himanshu Thakkar, convener of South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People

‘Ken-Betwa river-linking project will have severe consequences’
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Video: What is up with the Ken Betwa River Linking Project?

Pyre protests again: What is up with the Ken Betwa River Linking Project?
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Photo feature: Ken-Betwa link leaves tribal families fighting for fair compensation

Local tribal residents stage a symbolic pyre protest against the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region.
Local tribal residents stage a symbolic pyre protest against the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region.Dhruval Parekh / DTE
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Factsheet: Unsaved potential

Unsaved potential
Sumit Saraswat via iStock

With reports of water scarcity and “day zero” conditions increasing every year, urban India's water stress is only growing in magnitude and impact. But the despair can be mitigated through effective rainwater harvesting mechanisms that allow cities to catch water when it falls

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Cover story: Ancient signals

Illustration: Ritika Bohra with AI assistance

Recognition and integration of indigenous knowledge systems can strengthen climate policies

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Column: The hidden lexicon

The hidden ecolexicon
Illustrations: Yogendra Anand /CSE

Language functions as an archive that encodes adaptive ecological knowledge, with observations embedded in local lexicons through specific words, proverbs and sayings

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Interview: ‘Recognise indigenous solutions’

‘Recognise indigenous solutions’
Illustrations: Yogendra Anand /CSE

Understanding indigenous practices is crucial for climate change adaptation, says Annamária Lammel, anthropologist with Université Paris 8, France and author of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessment reports

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Special report: New route to pasture

New route to pasture
Over the past five decades, sheep numbers in Himachal Pradesh have tripled, goat numbers have risen fivefold, and the number of families dependent on pastoralism has increased tenfold

Himachal Pradesh has lifted a 56-year freeze on grazing permits, and renewed efforts to count pastoral herds and recognise communities who depend on them

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Special report: Dung dividend

Dung dividend
Priyanka Devi of Sikhera village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district says she has sold about 120 kg of dung cakes in the past three months(Photograph: Surangya Kaur / CSE)

Fuel shortage has not just made households treat dung as a valuable economic resource but also given a boost to companies dealing in dung-related products

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Opinion: Making of Eurasia’s gateway network

Making of Eurasia’s gateway network
Illustrations: created with the help of AI

For much of modern history, grand strategy has centred on controlling
chokepoints, from Suez Canal to Strait of Hormuz. Now the strategy is shifting
to emerging routes and who can connect networks that surround them

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Opinion: The New York lesson

The New York lesson
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

India should see New York’s pause on new data centres over environmental concerns as a glimpse of its own possible future

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Patently absurd: India hobbled by industry’s failure to fund R&D

A harrowing quest for access to medicines
Illustration: Ritika Bohra/CSE

The chronically low investment in research and development by the
private sector has now reached a crisis point

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Science: Hidden carcinogens

Hidden carcinogens
Infographic: Tarun Sehgal / CSE

Nitrosamines are toxic compounds that get formed in processed food, even in treated water, but have still received little regulatory attention

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Book: Life finds a way

Life finds a way
Illustration courtesy: Pan Macmillan India

Excerpts from The Story of Birds, in which plaeontologist Steve Brusatte shows how birds flying in today’s skies are descendants of dinosaurs that once ruled the Earth

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In front: Pristine promise

Pristine promise
Members of Tsomgo Pokhri Sanrakshan Samiti collect waste near the Tsomgo lake.Photo Credit: Tsomgo Pokhri Sanrakshan Samiti

Sikkim villages ensure that Tsomgo lake, a popular tourist destination, remains free of waste

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Indigenous Peoples
indigenous knowledge
Sikkim
Cancer
Himachal Pradesh
Pastoralists
eurasia
Birds
new york
dinosaurs
Himanshu Thakkar
AI data centre
Cow dung cakes
Ken-Betwa
Research & Development
dung
Tsomgo lake
Nitrosamines
Reflect Orbital
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in