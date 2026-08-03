Highlights from the issue

We cannot neuter politics of access, justice and rights, and hope to fix environment or indeed development
Reflect Orbital's on-demand sunlight business will have impacts on environment, including human health, wildlife and agriculture, and astronomy
As the world celebrates Elon Musk’s trillion-dollar feat as a sign of success of the growth model, some ask why has poverty remained so persistent
The Ken-Betwa river linking project has become synonymous with environmental destruction and forcible relocation of thousands of tribal people
With reports of water scarcity and “day zero” conditions increasing every year, urban India's water stress is only growing in magnitude and impact. But the despair can be mitigated through effective rainwater harvesting mechanisms that allow cities to catch water when it falls
Recognition and integration of indigenous knowledge systems can strengthen climate policies
Language functions as an archive that encodes adaptive ecological knowledge, with observations embedded in local lexicons through specific words, proverbs and sayings
Understanding indigenous practices is crucial for climate change adaptation, says Annamária Lammel, anthropologist with Université Paris 8, France and author of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessment reports
Himachal Pradesh has lifted a 56-year freeze on grazing permits, and renewed efforts to count pastoral herds and recognise communities who depend on them
Fuel shortage has not just made households treat dung as a valuable economic resource but also given a boost to companies dealing in dung-related products
For much of modern history, grand strategy has centred on controlling
chokepoints, from Suez Canal to Strait of Hormuz. Now the strategy is shifting
to emerging routes and who can connect networks that surround them
India should see New York’s pause on new data centres over environmental concerns as a glimpse of its own possible future
The chronically low investment in research and development by the
private sector has now reached a crisis point
Nitrosamines are toxic compounds that get formed in processed food, even in treated water, but have still received little regulatory attention
Excerpts from The Story of Birds, in which plaeontologist Steve Brusatte shows how birds flying in today’s skies are descendants of dinosaurs that once ruled the Earth
Sikkim villages ensure that Tsomgo lake, a popular tourist destination, remains free of waste