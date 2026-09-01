Highlights from the issue

If the Extended Producer Responsibility is working so well, why do we see so much plastic waste everywhere?
India’s total fertility rate has gone below replacement levels. Among the countries that have seen such demographic reversal, India’s journey has been the quickest. The usual reasons for such a change are not exactly evident in India’s case. What has led to this phenomenon?
The need is to help people realise their reproductive aspiration freely, safely, with dignity, says Poonam Muttreja of Population Foundation of India
Despite the falling fertility rate, the Indian demographic profile will remain young till 2050, says K Srinath Reddy of Public Health Foundation of India
Even the food safety regulator has no clear answer what exactly gets sold as mustard oil in the market
India plans to increase floating solar capacity by 5,000 MW by 2035 but huge challenges remain
Ahead of UNCCD meet in Mongolia, pastoralist communities champion their way of life as not just one of the oldest vocations that nurtures ecology but also as the new defence against climate change
Manipur’s farmers grapple with a monsoon that no longer follows the rhythms of the agricultural calendar
Madhya Pradesh forest department deploys hundreds of people to collect and kill sal borers, seeks permission to fell thousands of trees as the pest outbreak intensifies in the state
For the first time, school students are leading from the front to demand for access to basic amenities
Africa was lucky to get its first vaccine, but a new strain of the killer disease shows that financing and policy gaps remain a big problem
Wildfires and volcanic eruptions can push more water vapour into the stratosphere, altering temperatures and atmospheric circulation
India is reviving sandalwood cultivation, but success will depend on scientific management of trees along with reforms in regulatory policies
An eye-opening take on the Ig Nobel Prizes and a celebration of curiosity in its wildest form, Unruly makes one laugh and ponder at the same time