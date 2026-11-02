Highlights from the issue

The youth are angry and out on the streets because we have failed them
Climate change is redrawing the map of life on Earth. As species move towards the poles, mountain summits and deeper waters, shrinking habitats and blocked migration routes leave their survival far from certain
Climate change, dams and overfishing are shifting the prized fish’s migration routes. Only coordinated action across the Bay of Bengal can secure its future
A surge in power demand in September exposes India’s growing cooling and irrigation load as weak monsoon strains power supply
The ongoing El Niño may surpass previous events in intensity, impacts and economic losses
Chennai’s Rs 471-crore Mamallan reservoir threatens fishers’ livelihoods and biodiversity in the Kovalam-Nemmeli wetland
A uniquely detailed mapping of Wayanad’s heat, soil and moisture shows the landslide-prone district is getting warmer by the year
As many as 37 villages across the three districts in drought-hit Marathwada region have planned for water scarcity till next year’s monsoon
Entrepreneurs are turning traditional crops and wild foods into businesses, but need government support to create demand, cut costs and build viable markets
India has islands of scientific excellence that are globally recognised, but the ecosystem is hidebound and structurally flawed
IUCN’s ‘data deficient’ category of species was designed to prompt research on their extinction risk. Instead, it has become an excuse for inaction
Repurposing abandoned mine infrastructure can create local livelihoods and reduce demolition waste, but unclear rules on asset transfer remain a barrier
Habitat loss, urban food access and fragmented action fuel macaque menace
A commemorative volume from the Indian National Science Academy reveals the gap between scientific achievement and the alleviation of everyday drudgery
Multidimensional poverty is being eradicated, but its rate is not outpacing population growth