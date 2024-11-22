DTE Coverage: How CBD COP16 unfolded

Down To Earth spoke to Colombian indigenous leader about key development at recently concluded COP16 in Cali
Environmental groups called for immediate action at just-concluded COP16 to tackle human rights violations and environmental degradation
With no decision on funding and no concrete plans by most countries on implementation, progress might be hampered
Emphasis on policy integration, data-driven frameworks, and community collaboration to support sustainable development and climate resilience in Africa’s livestock sector
Indigenous livestock offers sustainable solutions for biodiversity, food security and climate resilience
NBSAP lays down a plan to generate adequate funds for this purpose
Emphasis on the need for collective action to protect these vital ecosystems and their contribution to global biodiversity
They will also discuss the issue of resource mobilisation from all sources & the biodiversity-climate change nexus
Researchers also stressed on the adoption of the concept of 'Double Materiality'
This money would be used for implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework
Need to double the protection on land and triple that in marine areas by 2030 to meet the 30x30 Target of KMGBF
Experts warn against relying too much on private funding
With 90% of people understanding the importance of biodiversity, the world demands stronger action from businesses and governments to protect nature, revealing new priorities for sustainable living
Developed countries that host databases where DSI are stored want access and benefit sharing to be delinked from each other
Example of impact seen in South Africa and Mozambique that used the Atlas to enhance cross-border conservation efforts & protect shared ecosystems
Positive notes and directions on the way ahead is refreshing to hear at COP where days of negotiations are focused on what is not possible and what cannot be sustained
It is being discussed both by negotiators and civil society
Experts called for adoption of strong framework under Article 8 (j) of the Convention on Biological Diversity
Document provides maps that pinpoint the exact areas which are being impacted
The report by Wetland International urges countries to integrate wetland conservation in efforts to halt biodiversity loss by 2030
As many as 23,000 delegates from all corners of the earth are gathered in Cali, where a host of issues will be discussed in the next two weeks
Greed for gold in the past or precious minerals like lithium and cobalt today can only destroy the planet further; Sustainability and balance are key
Progress toward KMGBF targets to be assessed
On agenda are discussions on the multilateral mechanism through which benefits earned from the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources would be shared fairly and equitably
They have protected biodiversity in these areas but are now facing threats due to agro-industry processes
Only about 33% of countries have managed to update their national targets to protect nature
Multilateral fund for sharing of benefits arising from use of digital sequence information on anvil
Only 2 out of 28 developed countries assessed are paying their fair share of this pledge
The outcome of the discussions will be presented at COP16 in Colombia in October for consideration
Securing financial resilience and nature and climate goals are synonymous
Threatened tree species outnumber all threatened birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians combined
At the recently concluded Convention on Biological Diversity, some 190 nations have agreed to set up a global fund where companies that benefit from the use of digital information of genetic resources share their profit with the traditional custodians of the resources. But contribution to the fund is voluntary, raising doubts about its efficacy