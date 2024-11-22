DTE Coverage: How CBD COP16 unfolded
@susanamuhamad / X

DTE Coverage: How CBD COP16 unfolded

DTE reported on various aspects of the 16th Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity from Cali Colombia and New Delhi, India

Agreement on implementing Article 8(j) special for world’s indigenous peoples: Luis Guillermo Izquierdo Mora

Agreement on implementing Article 8(j) special for world’s indigenous peoples: Luis Guillermo Izquierdo Mora
Luis Guillermo Izquierdo Mora

Down To Earth spoke to Colombian indigenous leader about key development at recently concluded COP16 in Cali

Click here to read more

Papua New Guinea’s rainforests in danger; illegal logging crises fuel human rights abuses and threaten biodiversity

Papua New Guinea’s rainforests in danger; illegal logging crises fuel human rights abuses and threaten biodiversity
Raggiana Bird-of-paradise (Paradisaea raggiana) in Varirata National Park, Papua New GuineaPhoto: iStock

Environmental groups called for immediate action at just-concluded COP16 to tackle human rights violations and environmental degradation 

Click here to read more

COP16 ends with some wins and some losses

COP16 ends with some wins and some losses
COP16 President and Colombian Environment Minister, Susana Muhamad, declares the end of the meet.@COP16Oficial / X

With no decision on funding and no concrete plans by most countries on implementation, progress might be hampered

Click here to read more

Experts at COP16 highlight critical role of digital sequence information and traditional knowledge in African livestock conservation

Experts at COP16 highlight critical role of digital sequence information and traditional knowledge in African livestock conservation
Nguni Cattle on a rural farm in South AfricaiStock

Emphasis on policy integration, data-driven frameworks, and community collaboration to support sustainable development and climate resilience in Africa’s livestock sector

Click here to read more

COP16 event calls for integration of indigenous livestock in Global Biodiversity Framework

COP16 event calls for integration of indigenous livestock in Global Biodiversity Framework
Ankole-Watutsi cattle in UgandaiStock

Indigenous livestock offers sustainable solutions for biodiversity, food security and climate resilience

Click here to read more

DTE at COP16: India’s NBSAP indicates country’s plans to tackle issues of biodiversity loss

DTE at COP16: India’s NBSAP indicates country’s plans to tackle issues of biodiversity loss
Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Third from right) releases India’s NBSAP at COP16 in Cali, Colombia@KVSinghMPGonda / X

NBSAP lays down a plan to generate adequate funds for this purpose

Click here to read more

Urgent call at COP16 for increased funding to save coral reefs

Urgent call at COP16 for increased funding to save coral reefs
A bleached coraliStock

Emphasis on the need for collective action to protect these vital ecosystems and their contribution to global biodiversity

Click here to read more

DTE at COP16: Country heads, ministers to discuss progress towards biodiversity targets at two-day High-Level Segment

DTE at COP16: Country heads, ministers to discuss progress towards biodiversity targets at two-day High-Level Segment
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro opening the COP16 High-Level Segment with a keynote address.UNBiodiversity / X (formerly Twitter)

They will also discuss the issue of resource mobilisation from all sources & the biodiversity-climate change nexus

Click here to read more

Aligning money flow with global biodiversity goals essential at COP16, say experts

Aligning money flow with global biodiversity goals essential at COP16, say experts
Financial regulators should mandate that banks and investors take biodiversity and human rights risks into serious consideration, said conservationists.iStock

Researchers also stressed on the adoption of the concept of 'Double Materiality'

Click here to read more

DTE at COP16: Biodiversity receives funds from 8 donors

DTE at COP16: Biodiversity receives funds from 8 donors
iStock photo for representation

This money would be used for implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework

Click here to read more

DTE at COP16: Slow progress on meeting the target on protected areas

DTE at COP16: Slow progress on meeting the target on protected areas
We have to double the protection on land and triple that in marine areas by 2030 to meet the 30X30 target.UNBiodiversity / X (formerly Twitter)

Need to double the protection on land and triple that in marine areas by 2030 to meet the 30x30 Target of KMGBF

Click here to read more

COP16: Urgent call for action on biodiversity finance, environmental groups assess progress on Target 19a

COP16: Urgent call for action on biodiversity finance, environmental groups assess progress on Target 19a
Amount of international finance going to projects primarily focused on biodiversity has decreased since 2015iStock

Experts warn against relying too much on private funding

Click here to read more

DTE at COP16: Survey shows public awareness of biodiversity at historic high

DTE at COP16: Survey shows public awareness of biodiversity at historic high
iStock

With 90% of people understanding the importance of biodiversity, the world demands stronger action from businesses and governments to protect nature, revealing new priorities for sustainable living

Click here to read more

DTE at COP16: Intense lobbying on about how and when benefits from digital sequence information usage should be shared

DTE at COP16: Intense lobbying on about how and when benefits from digital sequence information usage should be shared
From L-R: Kirsty Bryant, CBD Secretariat; and Contact Group on DSI Co-Chairs William Lockhart, UK, and Lactitia Tshitwamulomoni, South Africahttps://enb.iisd.org/

Developed countries that host databases where DSI are stored want access and benefit sharing to be delinked from each other

Click here to read more

A new era for ecosystem: Global Ecosystem Atlas launched at COP16

A new era for ecosystem: Global Ecosystem Atlas launched at COP16
The public atlas helps identify biodiversity hotspots and track conservation efforts.Global Ecosystems Atlas

Example of impact seen in South Africa and Mozambique that used the Atlas to enhance cross-border conservation efforts & protect shared ecosystems

Click here to read more

DTE at COP16: Notes on financing biodiversity conservation and sustainable use

DTE at COP16: Notes on financing biodiversity conservation and sustainable use
The groups want public funding instead and phasing out triggers of biodiversity loss such as mining, intensive agriculture and others. Photograph by @COP16Oficial/Twitter(X)

Positive notes and directions on the way ahead is refreshing to hear at COP where days of negotiations are focused on what is not possible and what cannot be sustained

Click here to read more

DTE at COP16: Access and benefit sharing a hot topic

DTE at COP16: Access and benefit sharing a hot topic
Discussions on access and benefit sharing and digital sequence information were part of many of the 36 side events on day two of the meeting.COP16Oficial / X (Twitter)

It is being discussed both by negotiators and civil society

Click here to read more

COP16: What do Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities expect?

COP16: What do Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities expect?
Indigenous Peoples, who have a holistic understanding of biodiversity, should be recognised as the sources of knowledge related to digital sequence information, experts demand. DaviD Tal via iStock

Experts called for adoption of strong framework under Article 8 (j) of the Convention on Biological Diversity

Click here to read more

DTE at COP16: The world’s most bio-diverse areas are threatened by extractive industries, says report

DTE at COP16: The world’s most bio-diverse areas are threatened by extractive industries, says report
A river in the Congo rainforestAbel Kavanagh via Wikimedia Commons CC2.0

Document provides maps that pinpoint the exact areas which are being impacted

Click here to read more

New assessment highlights role of wetlands in National Biodiversity Strategies at COP16

New assessment highlights role of wetlands in National Biodiversity Strategies at COP16

The report by Wetland International urges countries to integrate wetland conservation in efforts to halt biodiversity loss by 2030

Click here to read more

DTE at COP16: Indigenous peoples and local communities to take centrestage in works towards protecting nature

DTE at COP16: Indigenous peoples and local communities to take centrestage in works towards protecting nature
Colombian Environment Minister Susana Muhamad inaugurates the Colombia Pavillion at COP16 in Cali@susanamuhamad / X

As many as 23,000 delegates from all corners of the earth are gathered in Cali, where a host of issues will be discussed in the next two weeks

Click here to read more

As COP16 starts in Colombia, the half a millennium old El Dorado myth of its Chibcha or Muisca people continues to reverberate even today

As COP16 starts in Colombia, the half a millennium old El Dorado myth of its Chibcha or Muisca people continues to reverberate even today
Muisca raft in the Gold Museum, Bogotá, Colombia. This raft made of gold was found in Pasca, Cundinamarca, in 1969, and is associated with the legend of El Dorado.Wikimedia Commons CC2.0

Greed for gold in the past or precious minerals like lithium and cobalt today can only destroy the planet further; Sustainability and balance are key

Click here to read more

DTE at COP16: Year’s big biodiversity meet set to begin in Cali, Colombia

DTE at COP16: Year’s big biodiversity meet set to begin in Cali, Colombia
The Youth and Culture Summit in the COP16 Colombia Green Zone@UNBiodiversity /X

Progress toward KMGBF targets to be assessed

Click here to read more

What’s at the centre of upcoming COP16 on Biological Diversity in Colombia?

On agenda are discussions on the multilateral mechanism through which benefits earned from the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources would be shared fairly and equitably

Click here to read more

Afro-descendent people in Latin America and the Caribbean demand recognition and inclusion in CBD processes

Afro-descendent people in Latin America and the Caribbean demand recognition and inclusion in CBD processes
Afro-Colombian women in Cartagena, Colombia Wikimedia Commons CC 2.0

They have protected biodiversity in these areas but are now facing threats due to agro-industry processes

Click here to read more

Only 10% of nations fulfil their biodiversity commitments ahead of COP16, reveals NBSAP tracker

Only 10% of nations fulfil their biodiversity commitments ahead of COP16, reveals NBSAP tracker
Just 20 countries have fully revised their NBSAPs since COP15 and only nine have submitted these updated plans as of June 2024.iStock I. Noyan Yilmaz

Only about 33% of countries have managed to update their national targets to protect nature

Click here to read more

Digital sequence information meet ends; draft recommendations ready for COP16 Cali negotiators

Digital sequence information meet ends; draft recommendations ready for COP16 Cali negotiators
Susana Muhamad, Colombia's Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development and the Indigenous Peoples of the Amazon Basin sign a pact for the conservation of biodiversity in the Amazon on August 17, months ahead of COP16. @MinAmbienteCo / X

Multilateral fund for sharing of benefits arising from use of digital sequence information on anvil

Click here to read more

Biodiversity finance: Report highlights need to meet target of providing $20 billion a year to developing countries from 2025

Biodiversity finance: Report highlights need to meet target of providing $20 billion a year to developing countries from 2025
Photo for representation: iStock

Only 2 out of 28 developed countries assessed are paying their fair share of this pledge

Click here to read more

Road to COP16: Two subsidiary bodies of Convention on Biological Diversity begin talks in Nairobi

Road to COP16: Two subsidiary bodies of Convention on Biological Diversity begin talks in Nairobi
Third plenary session of the Nairobi United Nations Biodiversity Meetings on May 14, 2024. Photo: @UNBiodiversity / X (formerly Twitter)

The outcome of the discussions will be presented at COP16 in Colombia in October for consideration

Click here to read more

How finance can be part of the solution to the world’s biodiversity crisis

How finance can be part of the solution to the world’s biodiversity crisis
Central banks are now starting to highlight risks from nature to financial institutions. iStock

Securing financial resilience and nature and climate goals are synonymous

Click here to read more

More than one in three tree species threatened with extinction, finds IUCN’s first Global Tree Assessment

More than one in three tree species threatened with extinction, finds IUCN’s first Global Tree Assessment
Islands are particularly vulnerable, with the highest proportion of threatened trees due to forest clearance for urban development and agriculture, the report found iStock

Threatened tree species outnumber all threatened birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians combined

Click here to read more

Towards a fair share

At the recently concluded Convention on Biological Diversity, some 190 nations have agreed to set up a global fund where companies that benefit from the use of digital information of genetic resources share their profit with the traditional custodians of the resources. But contribution to the fund is voluntary, raising doubts about its efficacy

Click here to read more

Colombia
cop16
Cali
COP16 CBD
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in